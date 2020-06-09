True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) & Happiness Biotech Group (OTCMKTS:HAPP) Head to Head Review

Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and True Drinks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86%

0.2% of Happiness Biotech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of True Drinks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Happiness Biotech Group and True Drinks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and True Drinks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Biotech Group $63.94 million 1.13 $18.72 million N/A N/A True Drinks $1.95 million 5.10 -$3.88 million N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has higher revenue and earnings than True Drinks.

Summary

Happiness Biotech Group beats True Drinks on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

True Drinks Company Profile

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

