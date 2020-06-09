TrueFlip (TFL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $76,156.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00006113 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $76,156.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $549.36 or 0.05653431 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002640 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010298 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

