Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Sell Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.61% from the stock’s current price.
IMO has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$25.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James set a C$18.50 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.15.
Shares of TSE IMO traded down C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.67. 1,972,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.24.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
