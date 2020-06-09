Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Sell Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.61% from the stock’s current price.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$25.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James set a C$18.50 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.15.

Shares of TSE IMO traded down C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.67. 1,972,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.24.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 0.9091754 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

