Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Trading Down 10.2%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s share price fell 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.71, 4,965,764 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 143% from the average session volume of 2,047,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRQ. CIBC lifted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $0.80 to $0.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.62.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,253,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 62.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,159,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 8,505,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 258.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 79,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,692,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 464,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,074,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.