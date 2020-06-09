UChain Hits One Day Volume of $11,983.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. UChain has a market capitalization of $20,247.21 and approximately $11,983.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One UChain token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UChain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.71 or 0.01962542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00178107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00118891 BTC.

About UChain

UChain’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.