united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.4% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,093,652,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,120,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,368,176. The stock has a market cap of $557.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $151.85 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.39 and its 200-day moving average is $205.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

