united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Decreases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.3% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.00. 16,676,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,289,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $214.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

