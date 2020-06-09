united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Invests $3.37 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000. Honeywell International makes up about 1.4% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.10. 3,676,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average of $158.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

