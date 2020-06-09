united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Invests $5.06 Million in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,304 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.2% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,138 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,440. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.31 and a 200 day moving average of $280.86. The company has a market cap of $293.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.13.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

