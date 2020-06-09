united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Makes New $856,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 0.4% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.84.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL stock traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $34.17. 59,868,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,626,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.