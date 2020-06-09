united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Raises Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Hilton Hotels accounts for approximately 1.9% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Hotels by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 519,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,570,000 after acquiring an additional 159,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.13. 3,080,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,803. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average is $91.73.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Barclays lowered their target price on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

