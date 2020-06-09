United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $44.64, 79,220,536 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 163% from the average session volume of 30,142,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United Continental in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.47.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

