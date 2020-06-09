United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by SRB Corp

SRB Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after acquiring an additional 729,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,158,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NYSE:UPS traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,542,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.