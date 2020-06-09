Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UVSP. BidaskClub upgraded Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens started coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Univest Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Univest Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

UVSP traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $18.52. 191,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. The company has a market cap of $540.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.99. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.51 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suzanne Keenan purchased 4,800 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $73,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,001. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Natalye Paquin purchased 2,970 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,886.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,770 shares of company stock worth $135,855 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $24,003,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

