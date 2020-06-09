USDJ (USDJ) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.22 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One USDJ token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $191,205.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $190.59 or 0.01947947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00177469 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00119954 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 4,227,665 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.