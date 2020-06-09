Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at SunTrust Banks

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.45.

NYSE:MTN traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.57 and a 200-day moving average of $207.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,498 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after buying an additional 28,743 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,980,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,463,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after buying an additional 107,494 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

