Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) PT Raised to $10.50

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $9.75 to $10.50 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE VLY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,107. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $429,378.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $48,860.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,160 in the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 370.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

