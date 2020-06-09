Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Position Cut by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 490,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 2.30% of Valmont Industries worth $51,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 547.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 239,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after purchasing an additional 202,110 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Valmont Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.53. 162,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,429. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. ValuEngine cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

