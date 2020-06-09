Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

NYSE:VMI traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.01. 90,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average of $127.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

