Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) Insider Purchases A$211,983.33 in Stock

Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) insider Brian McMaster acquired 30,283,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$211,983.33 ($150,342.79).

Shares of VAL stock remained flat at $A$0.00 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. Valor Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.01 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of $2.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50.

About Valor Resources

Valor Resources Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral resource properties. It holds a 100% interests in the Berenguela copper-silver-manganese project that covers approximately 6,594 hectares located in the Puno Department of Southeastern Peru; and the Picha copper project covering 3,000 hectares exploration concession located in the Moquegua Department of Southern Peru.

