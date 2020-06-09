ValuEngine Downgrades BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) to Sell

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

BJ traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.86. 2,635,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,464. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.34.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $422,493.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,178.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 649,897 shares in the company, valued at $16,331,911.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 736,850 shares of company stock worth $19,784,225 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

