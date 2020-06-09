ValuEngine Downgrades Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) to Hold

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

NLS traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,728. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $207.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.35.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $93.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nautilus will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 40,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $245,586.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,150.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 679,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 95,677 shares in the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

