ValuEngine Lowers vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) to Hold

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.03. 1,152,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,575. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $192.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of -1.84.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hersh Kozlov acquired 10,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 625,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 15,237.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 128,303 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.