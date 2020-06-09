ValuEngine Upgrades Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) to “Sell”

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of Crawford United stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.47. Crawford United has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter. Crawford United had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.85%.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

