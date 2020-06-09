Velas Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.04 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $84.52 million and $1.04 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002567 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005688 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000160 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.