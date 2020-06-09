Veles (VLS) Achieves Market Cap of $76,692.46

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Veles has a total market capitalization of $76,692.46 and approximately $17,126.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0635 or 0.00000653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,720.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.50 or 0.02515194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.19 or 0.02614839 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00475159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00699928 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00070270 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00540236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,317,461 coins and its circulating supply is 1,208,249 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

