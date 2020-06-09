Verint Systems’ (VRNT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $53.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 808,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Verint Systems has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 76,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $3,090,664.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,145,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 14,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $592,662.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,436.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,939 shares of company stock worth $4,576,007. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.