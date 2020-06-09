Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by SRB Corp

SRB Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 2.5% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. SRB Corp owned about 0.12% of Verisk Analytics worth $27,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,445,000 after purchasing an additional 293,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,137,000 after buying an additional 84,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after buying an additional 740,053 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,165,000 after buying an additional 158,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,595,000 after acquiring an additional 538,812 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $166.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,860. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.89 and its 200 day moving average is $154.30. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $173.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

