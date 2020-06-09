VeriumReserve (VRM) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $288,840.30 and $347.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00475126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00032121 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,786,659 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

