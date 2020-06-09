ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Price Down 8.7%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $26.02, 18,628,928 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 13,297,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.05.

The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Frederick Terrell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. purchased 16,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares in the company, valued at $812,876.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

