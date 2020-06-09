Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to post $260.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.04 million and the lowest is $256.50 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $289.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIAV. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 70,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 157,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 92,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,203. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

