VideoCoin Trading Up 0.7% This Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.98 million and approximately $541,405.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001574 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,641,633 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

