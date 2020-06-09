Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

VSTO stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $650.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,673,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 71,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

