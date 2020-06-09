Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. Vivint Solar reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vivint Solar.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 165.27% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Vivint Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Vivint Solar from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of VSLR stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $9.64. 1,882,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Vivint Solar has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 19.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

