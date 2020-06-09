Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.31). Vocera Communications posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vocera Communications from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,948. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,096,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 58.6% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 173,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth about $286,000.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $21.68. 385,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,561. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.