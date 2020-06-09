Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.19

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.19 and last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 1395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

VONOY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonovia SE Depository Receipt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Vonovia SE Depository Receipt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

