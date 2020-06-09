Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,337,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,770 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.6% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.33% of Walmart worth $1,061,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,905,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,371,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.36. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,324 shares of company stock worth $22,306,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

