Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Webster Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Webster Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.13.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.99. 967,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,569. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.69. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

In related news, CFO Glenn I. Macinnes acquired 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,812.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $71,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,641.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,925. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Webster Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,670,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,115,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.