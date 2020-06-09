Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG):

6/5/2020 – Dynagas LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

6/1/2020 – Dynagas LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/27/2020 – Dynagas LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

5/26/2020 – Dynagas LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/24/2020 – Dynagas LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. 193,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,727. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $73.54 million, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.97. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.09 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Dynagas LNG Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

