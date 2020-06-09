Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 1,205.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,205.50 ($15.34).

WEIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Weir Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,045 ($13.30) to GBX 985 ($12.54) in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.27) to GBX 1,200 ($15.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,060 ($13.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

In other news, insider John Heasley sold 10,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.25), for a total value of £71,150.40 ($90,556.70). Also, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,864 shares of Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 973 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £47,326.72 ($60,235.10).

LON:WEIR traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,106 ($14.08). 1,331,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 608.60 ($7.75) and a one year high of GBX 1,640 ($20.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 737.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 941.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,186.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

