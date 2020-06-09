Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 2.4% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. 50,901,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,699,578. The company has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.41.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

