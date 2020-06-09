Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wendys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.07). Wendys posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wendys will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendys by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wendys by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wendys by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,740,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,228. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. Wendys has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

