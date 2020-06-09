Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Bought by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 228.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,697 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,549 shares during the quarter. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd accounts for about 4.2% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 82,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 83,232 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 963,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 150,000 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $523,500.00.

Shares of HIO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 236,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,990. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

