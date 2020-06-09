Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Price Target Lowered to $1.75 at HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.75 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Copper and Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 305,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,662. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Copper and Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Western Copper and Gold worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

