Westport Fuel Systems’ (WPRT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

WPRT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.40.

NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.41. 1,256,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $195.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.48% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 504,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

