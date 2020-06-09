Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Due to uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Woodward has withdrawn its fiscal 2020 guidance. The company faces demand-related challenges in the industrial gas and turbine market due to higher penetration and greater energy efficiency of renewables. The Industrial segment is facing headwinds stemming from weakness in oil and gas markets as well as the impact of the pandemic on China’s natural gas trucks. Also, the availability of new products and services along with changes in OEM might hamper Woodward’s relationship with clients. It has a significant presence in the commercial aerospace market, which is cyclical. It faces intense competition from several players. However, the company is spending on new manufacturing units and automation equipment to boost efficiency as it intends to accelerate production.”

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WWD. Barclays raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wood & Company cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $2.32 on Monday, hitting $83.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $93.13. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 309,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 84,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.