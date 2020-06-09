Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Up 18.7%

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) was up 18.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.74, approximately 7,595,619 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 1,802,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $225.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.16.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 293.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 508,935 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.8% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 485,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

