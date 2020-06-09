WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Position Trimmed by Swift Run Capital Management LLC

Swift Run Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. WSFS Financial makes up 2.2% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. FMR LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,773,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,011,000 after purchasing an additional 86,454 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,717,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,542,000 after acquiring an additional 546,688 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 922,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 115,611 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 796,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,028 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 333,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.32.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.34 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

