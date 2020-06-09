W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Down 9%

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.43, 7,390,338 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 5,861,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 3.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.