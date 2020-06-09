Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.49. 1,042,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,410. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

